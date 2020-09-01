Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) has a beta value of -2.16 and has seen 5,153,301 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $303.75 Million, closed the last trade at $1.28 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The IDEX stock price is -210.94% off its 52-week high price of $3.98 and 78.13% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 36.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 27 when the IDEX stock price touched $1.38 or saw a rise of 7.25%. Year-to-date, Ideanomics, Inc. shares have moved 49.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) have changed -12.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 290.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +290.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 290.63% from current levels.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -135.1%.