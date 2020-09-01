SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,292,509 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.33 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.9 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 6.11% during that session. The SILV stock price is -12.32% off its 52-week high price of $11.12 and 66.87% above the 52-week low of $3.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 838.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 950.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $17.38.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) trade information

Sporting 6.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the SILV stock price touched $10.15- or saw a rise of 2.45%. Year-to-date, SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares have moved 46.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) have changed -0.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.91 while the price target rests at a high of $13.46. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +35.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.1% from current levels.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.46% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +3.9%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.92% with a share float percentage of 58.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SilverCrest Metals Inc. having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 8.67 Million shares worth more than $79.38 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. held 6.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sprott Inc., with the holding of over 8.04 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.68 Million and represent 6.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund, Inc. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.8% shares in the company for having 4877177 shares of worth $44.67 Million while later fund manager owns 2.8 Million shares of worth $18.28 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.