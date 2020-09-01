Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 2,433,692 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.89 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.71% during that session. The HST stock price is -69.51% off its 52-week high price of $18.9 and 29.51% above the 52-week low of $7.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) trade information

Despite being -0.71% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 28 when the HST stock price touched $11.72- or saw a rise of 4.56%. Year-to-date, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares have moved -39.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) have changed 3.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -114.61%, compared to -3.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -180% and -400% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -65.5%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $278.64 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $441.67 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.26 Billion and $1.33 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -77.9% for the current quarter and -66.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.4%.