The consensus among analysts is that The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.46.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $47 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.2% from current levels.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Coca-Cola Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.69%, compared to -6.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -17.9% and -4.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.1%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.35 Billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.65 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $9.5 Billion and $9.09 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -12.1% for the current quarter and -4.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +38% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.94%.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70% with a share float percentage of 70.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Coca-Cola Company having a total of 2853 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 400Million shares worth more than $17.87 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 9.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 322.61 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.41 Billion and represent 7.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 113000000 shares of worth $5.01 Billion while later fund manager owns 79.38 Million shares of worth $3.51 Billion as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.85% of company’s outstanding stock.