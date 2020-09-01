Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 3,512,580 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $551.34 Million, closed the last trade at $3.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.58% during that session. The EROS stock price is -57.88% off its 52-week high price of $4.91 and 64.63% above the 52-week low of $1.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.96 Million shares.

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) trade information

Despite being -1.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the EROS stock price touched $3.33-6 or saw a rise of 6.61%. Year-to-date, Eros International Plc shares have moved -8.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) have changed 9.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 44.69% from current levels.

Eros International Plc (EROS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eros International Plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +45.33% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -250% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -48.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +35%.

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.81% with a share float percentage of 36.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eros International Plc having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Paradice Investment Management, LLC with over 5.89 Million shares worth more than $18.62 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Paradice Investment Management, LLC held 9.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jeereddi Investments, LP, with the holding of over 5.65 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.84 Million and represent 9.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.51% shares in the company for having 1563886 shares of worth $3.99 Million while later fund manager owns 1.17 Million shares of worth $3.79 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.88% of company’s outstanding stock.