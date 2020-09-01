Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 5,320,306 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.24 Billion, closed the last trade at $34.22 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -0.01% during that session. The AIMT stock price is -8.12% off its 52-week high price of $37 and 70.51% above the 52-week low of $10.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 Million shares.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) trade information

Despite being -0.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the AIMT stock price touched $34.28- or saw a rise of 0.22%. Year-to-date, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 2.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 168.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) have changed 158.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump -4.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +46.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -56.17% from current levels.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -8.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.6%.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.85% with a share float percentage of 104.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 232 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.27 Million shares worth more than $88.14 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 8.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.2 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.22 Million and represent 6.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 2050000 shares of worth $29.56 Million while later fund manager owns 1.8 Million shares of worth $25.97 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.75% of company’s outstanding stock.