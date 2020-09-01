Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 12,793,933 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.68 Billion, closed the last trade at $2.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -2.8% during that session. The SWN stock price is -40.29% off its 52-week high price of $3.9 and 61.87% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.32 Million shares.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Despite being -2.8% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the SWN stock price touched $2.95-5 or saw a rise of 5.76%. Year-to-date, Southwestern Energy Company shares have moved 14.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have changed 14.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 79.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.89.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Southwestern Energy Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +105.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -60.66%, compared to -44.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50% and -50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $595.92 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $689.61 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $636Million and $745Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.3% for the current quarter and -7.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.7%.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 118.29% with a share float percentage of 119.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southwestern Energy Company having a total of 370 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 84.06 Million shares worth more than $215.2 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 13.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 81.25 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $208Million and represent 13.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.3% shares in the company for having 50260100 shares of worth $162.34 Million while later fund manager owns 38.01 Million shares of worth $114.41 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.28% of company’s outstanding stock.