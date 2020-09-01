Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 7,897,574 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.01 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.58% during that session. The INO stock price is -181.82% off its 52-week high price of $33.79 and 83.99% above the 52-week low of $1.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.04 Million shares.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Despite being -0.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the INO stock price touched $13.09- or saw a rise of 8.4%. Year-to-date, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 263.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have changed -38.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 47.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +60.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.59%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 24% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +130.5%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.05 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.91 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $866Million and $279Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 252.2% for the current quarter and 1659.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.4%.