Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 4,956,586 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.31 Billion, closed the last trade at $2.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -6.23% during that session. The CLNY stock price is -126.57% off its 52-week high price of $6.14 and 50.92% above the 52-week low of $1.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) trade information

Despite being -6.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the CLNY stock price touched $2.94-7 or saw a rise of 7.95%. Year-to-date, Colony Capital, Inc. shares have moved -42.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) have changed 41.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +47.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.75% from current levels.

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Colony Capital, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -100%, compared to -3.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 81.9% and -216.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -30.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.44% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -156.3%.