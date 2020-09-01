Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 1,615,837 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $101.95 Million, closed the last trade at $1.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.67% during that session. The ASM stock price is -26.27% off its 52-week high price of $1.49 and 77.97% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.26 Million shares.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) trade information

Despite being -1.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the ASM stock price touched $1.23 or saw a rise of 4.07%. Year-to-date, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares have moved 104.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) have changed 11.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.73 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $9.45 Million and $8.47 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.6% for the current quarter and -0.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -223.1%.