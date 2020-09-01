MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 1,358,926 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $185.82 Million, closed the last trade at $2.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -3.31% during that session. The MGI stock price is -129.45% off its 52-week high price of $6.7 and 60.62% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) trade information

Despite being -3.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the MGI stock price touched $3.18-8 or saw a rise of 8.1%. Year-to-date, MoneyGram International, Inc. shares have moved 39.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) have changed -16.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +2.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.74% from current levels.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MoneyGram International, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +35.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 233.33%, compared to -6.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 333.3% and 500% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.2%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $307.74 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $308.02 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $334.45 Million and $323.7 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8% for the current quarter and -4.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -111.6%.