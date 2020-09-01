Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has a beta value of 3.99 and has seen 1,553,405 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.37 Billion, closed the last trade at $26.49 per share which meant it gained $2.01 on the day or 8.21% during that session. The MCRB stock price is -24.58% off its 52-week high price of $33 and 90.49% above the 52-week low of $2.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.88 Million shares.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Sporting 8.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the MCRB stock price touched $27.23- or saw a rise of 2.72%. Year-to-date, Seres Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 667.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have changed 608.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.44.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +686.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.67%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13% and -4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.9%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.26 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.54 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $7.03 Million and $7.62 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.3% for the current quarter and -1.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +48.9%.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.15% with a share float percentage of 89.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seres Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 120 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 21.57 Million shares worth more than $102.68 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 28.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 12.48 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.4 Million and represent 16.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.61% shares in the company for having 5804669 shares of worth $21.36 Million while later fund manager owns 2.55 Million shares of worth $12.14 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.34% of company’s outstanding stock.