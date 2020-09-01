Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,342,774 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.84 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.18 per share which meant it gained $1.49 on the day or 5.38% during that session. The FTCH stock price is -9.25% off its 52-week high price of $31.88 and 79.47% above the 52-week low of $5.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) trade information

Sporting 5.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the FTCH stock price touched $29.60- or saw a rise of 0.84%. Year-to-date, Farfetch Limited shares have moved 183.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) have changed 14.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.6 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +37.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -67.1% from current levels.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Farfetch Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +159.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 91.74%, compared to -33.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.9% and 2.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +49.9%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $366.44 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $482.94 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $255.48 Million and $382.23 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 43.4% for the current quarter and 26.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -132.9%.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.11% with a share float percentage of 110.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Farfetch Limited having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 43.07 Million shares worth more than $743.86 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 14.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Index Venture Associates V Ltd, with the holding of over 22.69 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $391.82 Million and represent 7.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Invesco American Franchise Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 6302533 shares of worth $108.84 Million while later fund manager owns 6.14 Million shares of worth $85.05 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.07% of company’s outstanding stock.