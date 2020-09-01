Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has a beta value of 2.79 and has seen 46,625,800 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.9 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.11 per share which meant it gained $1.72 on the day or 10.49% during that session. The WKHS stock price is -26.45% off its 52-week high price of $22.9 and 92.71% above the 52-week low of $1.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.85 Million shares.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Sporting 10.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the WKHS stock price touched $18.98- or saw a rise of 4.58%. Year-to-date, Workhorse Group Inc. shares have moved 495.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have changed 16.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Workhorse Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +526.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 542.86%, compared to -23.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.3% and 66.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5746.2%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.78 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.09 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4Million and $2Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 69400% for the current quarter and 954400% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +21.7%.