Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 1,285,295 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $503.59 Million, closed the last trade at $12.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -2.98% during that session. The PLT stock price is -243.37% off its 52-week high price of $42.44 and 62.78% above the 52-week low of $4.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.44.

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) trade information

Despite being -2.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the PLT stock price touched $16.32- or saw a rise of 24.26%. Year-to-date, Plantronics, Inc. shares have moved -54.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) have changed -38.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +94.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.09% from current levels.

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plantronics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -43.45%, compared to -3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -64.5% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.7%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $372.74 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $382.64 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $482.88 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -22.8% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -464.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.