FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 9,901,567 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $618.86 Million, closed the last trade at $2.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -5.02% during that session. The FCEL stock price is -23.24% off its 52-week high price of $3.5 and 91.9% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.81 Million shares.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Despite being -5.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the FCEL stock price touched $3.10-8 or saw a rise of 8.39%. Year-to-date, FuelCell Energy, Inc. shares have moved 13.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have changed 27.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump -14.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +5.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -47.18% from current levels.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FuelCell Energy, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +45.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -76.15%, compared to -1.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.7% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +13.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +80.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.