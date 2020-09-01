Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 2,637,998 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.38 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.84 per share which meant it lost -$1.1 on the day or -6.49% during that session. The CPRI stock price is -151.89% off its 52-week high price of $39.9 and 65.78% above the 52-week low of $5.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 17 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) trade information

Despite being -6.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 28 when the CPRI stock price touched $16.98- or saw a rise of 6.71%. Year-to-date, Capri Holdings Limited shares have moved -58.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have changed 5.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.66.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Capri Holdings Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -88.69%, compared to -33.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -102.6% and -40.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.2%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $885.84 Million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.25 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.44 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -38.6% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -141.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.51%.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.11% with a share float percentage of 101.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Capri Holdings Limited having a total of 563 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.8 Million shares worth more than $293.89 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 12.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 14.9 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $232.89 Million and represent 9.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Equity & Income Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.15% shares in the company for having 9243116 shares of worth $144.47 Million while later fund manager owns 4.89 Million shares of worth $73.61 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.26% of company’s outstanding stock.