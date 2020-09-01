Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has a beta value of 2.96 and has seen 1,662,924 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.54 Billion, closed the last trade at $47.02 per share which meant it gained $1.22 on the day or 2.66% during that session. The CZR stock price is -50.45% off its 52-week high price of $70.74 and 93.15% above the 52-week low of $3.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.39.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Sporting 2.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 28 when the CZR stock price touched $49.67- or saw a rise of 5.32%. Year-to-date, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. shares have moved -21.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have changed 51.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.73 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.25 while the price target rests at a high of $75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +59.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -73.95% from current levels.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +9.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -513.61%, compared to -24.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -608.5% and -517.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +61.8%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.51 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.85 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $663.18 Million and $592.12 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 127.9% for the current quarter and 213.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.5%.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.14 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $406.36 Million and represent 10.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.07% shares in the company for having 5986244 shares of worth $239.81 Million while later fund manager owns 2.26 Million shares of worth $90.37 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.