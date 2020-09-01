Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) has a beta value of 0.13 and has seen 4,493,409 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $139.04 Million, closed the last trade at $2.06 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 5.65% during that session. The PRTH stock price is -220.39% off its 52-week high price of $6.6 and 35.53% above the 52-week low of $1.328. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 32.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 67.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) trade information

Sporting 5.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the PRTH stock price touched $2.48 or saw a rise of 16.13%. Year-to-date, Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -15.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) have changed -5.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 162.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 288.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +288.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 288.35% from current levels.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -72.5%.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 84.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.03% with a share float percentage of 52.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Times Square Capital Management, LLC with over 2.25 Million shares worth more than $5.84 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Times Square Capital Management, LLC held 3.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd, with the holding of over 390.08 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 Million and represent 0.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AMG Timessquare Small Cap Growth Fd and Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.66% shares in the company for having 444550 shares of worth $1.15 Million while later fund manager owns 272.75 Thousand shares of worth $439.13 Thousand as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.