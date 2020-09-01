Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 7,924,781 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.43 Million, closed the last trade at $2.46 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.41% during that session. The PSTV stock price is -550.41% off its 52-week high price of $16 and 62.2% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 149.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 432.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.75.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade information

Sporting 0.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 01 when the PSTV stock price touched $2.98-1 or saw a rise of 16.78%. Year-to-date, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 3.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) have changed 2.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 297.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 103.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +103.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 103.25% from current levels.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +21.89% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2400% and -421.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -98.6%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +96.8%.