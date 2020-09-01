MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) has a beta value of 2.2 and has seen 1,722,601 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $399.91 Million, closed the last trade at $1.74 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.75% during that session. The MNKD stock price is -42.53% off its 52-week high price of $2.48 and 54.02% above the 52-week low of $0.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

Sporting 1.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the MNKD stock price touched $1.85 or saw a rise of 5.95%. Year-to-date, MannKind Corporation shares have moved 34.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) have changed 11.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +129.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 43.68% from current levels.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MannKind Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +37.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -37.04%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20% and 42.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +56% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.2%.