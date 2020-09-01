Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 1,063,811 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $329.92 Million, closed the last trade at $0.54 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.7% during that session. The DNN stock price is 0% off its 52-week high price of $0.54 and 64.81% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 752.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 879.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) trade information

Sporting 1.7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the DNN stock price touched $0.54 or saw a rise of 0.37%. Year-to-date, Denison Mines Corp. shares have moved 29.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) have changed 14.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.38 while the price target rests at a high of $1.2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +122.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.63% from current levels.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42.3%.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.45% with a share float percentage of 19.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Denison Mines Corp. having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd with over 20.98 Million shares worth more than $7.06 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd held 3.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Old West Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 15.67 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.27 Million and represent 2.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 12812170 shares of worth $5.49 Million while later fund manager owns 5.35 Million shares of worth $1.8 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.