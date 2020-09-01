Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 11,871,259 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.74 Billion, closed the last trade at $3.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -3.5% during that session. The COTY stock price is -274.86% off its 52-week high price of $13.42 and 15.64% above the 52-week low of $3.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coty Inc. (COTY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Despite being -3.5% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the COTY stock price touched $4.05-1 or saw a rise of 11.57%. Year-to-date, Coty Inc. shares have moved -68.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have changed -3.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.1 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +151.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.41% from current levels.

Coty Inc. (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coty Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -177.08%, compared to -1.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and -63% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.6%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.14 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.56 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.94 Billion and $2.35 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -41.5% for the current quarter and -33.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.97% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -866.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.9%.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.02% with a share float percentage of 108.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coty Inc. having a total of 547 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.72 Million shares worth more than $155.18 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.92 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.92 Million and represent 3.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 8899352 shares of worth $45.92 Million while later fund manager owns 7.78 Million shares of worth $40.12 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.02% of company’s outstanding stock.