Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 2,748,750 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.98 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -3.07% during that session. The GFI stock price is -14.01% off its 52-week high price of $14.4 and 69.99% above the 52-week low of $3.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Despite being -3.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 28 when the GFI stock price touched $13.49- or saw a rise of 6.04%. Year-to-date, Gold Fields Limited shares have moved 92.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have changed -3.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.85 while the price target rests at a high of $16.33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45.76% from current levels.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +49.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +146.1%.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.19 at a share yield of 1.43%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.31%.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.37% with a share float percentage of 52.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gold Fields Limited having a total of 274 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 85.09 Million shares worth more than $799.88 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 30.51 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $286.75 Million and represent 3.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.5% shares in the company for having 48542340 shares of worth $456.3 Million while later fund manager owns 30.35 Million shares of worth $234.33 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.44% of company’s outstanding stock.