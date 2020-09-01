Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 3,141,663 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $348.07 Million, closed the last trade at $3.95 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 4.63% during that session. The FBIO stock price is -2.78% off its 52-week high price of $4.06 and 73.67% above the 52-week low of $1.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 Million shares.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) trade information

Sporting 4.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the FBIO stock price touched $4.06-2 or saw a rise of 2.59%. Year-to-date, Fortress Biotech, Inc. shares have moved 53.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have changed 42.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 148.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +381.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.58% from current levels.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.36 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.7 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $9.77 Million and $11.13 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.3% for the current quarter and 14.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +56.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 43.4%.