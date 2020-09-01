FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,739,903 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $580.92 Million, closed the last trade at $1.9 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -8.65% during that session. The FINV stock price is -112.11% off its 52-week high price of $4.03 and 35.79% above the 52-week low of $1.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 Million shares.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

Despite being -8.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the FINV stock price touched $2.7 or saw a rise of 29.63%. Year-to-date, FinVolution Group shares have moved -28.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) have changed -6.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 646.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 396.39.

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FinVolution Group shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.04% over the past 6 months, compared to -6.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50% and -89.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15.6%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $309.08 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $346.94 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $223.23 Million and $216.11 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.5% for the current quarter and 60.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -1.29%.

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group is expected to release its next earnings report between August 25 and August 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 5.5%.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.94% with a share float percentage of 38.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FinVolution Group having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wells Fargo & Company with over 11.86 Million shares worth more than $21.47 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wells Fargo & Company held 69.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is L1 Capital Pty Ltd, with the holding of over 2.71 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.91 Million and represent 15.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 25.89% shares in the company for having 4401985 shares of worth $8.45 Million while later fund manager owns 1.57 Million shares of worth $3.01 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 9.23% of company’s outstanding stock.