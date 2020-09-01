Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSE:AUG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,005,074 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $212.18 Million, closed the last trade at $1.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -6.25% during that session. The AUG stock price is -36.41% off its 52-week high price of $2.66 and 63.59% above the 52-week low of $0.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 370.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 657.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSE:AUG) trade information

Despite being -6.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 27 when the AUG stock price touched $2.25 or saw a rise of 13.33%. Year-to-date, Auryn Resources Inc. shares have moved 35.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSE:AUG) have changed -11.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 868.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.6 while the price target rests at a high of $3.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +66.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.33% from current levels.

Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +88.9%.

Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSE:AUG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.24% with a share float percentage of 9.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Auryn Resources Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ingalls & Snyder with over 3.45 Million shares worth more than $6.39 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Ingalls & Snyder held 3.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 2.48 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.58 Million and represent 2.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund, Inc. and Van Eck Funds II-International Investors Gold Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.16% shares in the company for having 2060000 shares of worth $2.22 Million while later fund manager owns 1.01 Million shares of worth $948.35 Thousand as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.