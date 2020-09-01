Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,569,994 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.56 Million, closed the last trade at $1.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -5.17% during that session. The APM stock price is -850.52% off its 52-week high price of $18.25 and 13.54% above the 52-week low of $1.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 134.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 122.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) trade information

Despite being -5.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the APM stock price touched $3.04-3 or saw a rise of 35.2%. Year-to-date, Aptorum Group Limited shares have moved -87.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) have changed -48.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 577.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +681.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 472.92% from current levels.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -21.2%.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.01% with a share float percentage of 0.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptorum Group Limited having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 12.75 Thousand shares worth more than $48.33 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.19% of shares outstanding.