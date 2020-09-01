Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,852,745 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $229.48 Million, closed the last trade at $2.15 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 8.04% during that session. The VNTR stock price is -100.47% off its 52-week high price of $4.31 and 47.91% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 155.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 318.21 Million shares.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) trade information

Sporting 8.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the VNTR stock price touched $2.31-6 or saw a rise of 6.93%. Year-to-date, Venator Materials PLC shares have moved -43.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have changed 24.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 704.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.21.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Venator Materials PLC shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -150%, compared to -7.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -200% and -22.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.4%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $469.25 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $452.96 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $526Million and $464Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.8% for the current quarter and -2.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -7.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.01%.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.77% with a share float percentage of 82.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Venator Materials PLC having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 9.16 Million shares worth more than $16.39 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 8.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 4.45 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.97 Million and represent 4.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.13% shares in the company for having 4411806 shares of worth $7.9 Million while later fund manager owns 730.37 Thousand shares of worth $1.26 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.