Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,034,304 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $727.61 Million, closed the last trade at $22.82 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 3.4% during that session. The PSNL stock price is -8.98% off its 52-week high price of $24.87 and 81.29% above the 52-week low of $4.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 793.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 433.41 Million shares.

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) trade information

Sporting 3.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the PSNL stock price touched $23.51- or saw a rise of 2.93%. Year-to-date, Personalis, Inc. shares have moved 109.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have changed 31.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 937.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +31.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.79% from current levels.

Personalis, Inc. (PSNL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Personalis, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +174.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.27%, compared to -13.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -36.4% and -38.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +20.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.23 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $17.15 Million and $18.15 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.1% for the current quarter and 12.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -99.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.4%.

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.8% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.49% with a share float percentage of 86.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Personalis, Inc. having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abingworth, LLP with over 5.45 Million shares worth more than $70.68 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Abingworth, LLP held 17.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.07 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.83 Million and represent 6.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.05% shares in the company for having 1292508 shares of worth $13.4 Million while later fund manager owns 827.53 Thousand shares of worth $10.73 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.6% of company’s outstanding stock.