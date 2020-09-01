Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) has a beta value of 0.9 and has seen 1,864,511 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $418.55 Million, closed the last trade at $3.09 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 5.1% during that session. The AXU stock price is -13.27% off its 52-week high price of $3.5 and 76.7% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.36 Million shares.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) trade information

Sporting 5.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the AXU stock price touched $3.15-1 or saw a rise of 1.9%. Year-to-date, Alexco Resource Corp. shares have moved 33.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) have changed 8.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.39 while the price target rests at a high of $3.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +21.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.65% from current levels.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alexco Resource Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +96.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -183.33%, compared to 8.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -84%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +3.5%.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.59% with a share float percentage of 20.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alexco Resource Corp. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Merian Global Investors (UK) Ltd. with over 6.99 Million shares worth more than $15.72 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Merian Global Investors (UK) Ltd. held 5.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 6.21 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.97 Million and represent 4.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.32% shares in the company for having 5910737 shares of worth $13.3 Million while later fund manager owns 2.21 Million shares of worth $4.97 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.61% of company’s outstanding stock.