Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) has a beta value of 2 and has seen 2,094,231 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $798.89 Million, closed the last trade at $4.36 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 1.75% during that session. The AGEN stock price is -9.86% off its 52-week high price of $4.79 and 58.26% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Sporting 1.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the AGEN stock price touched $4.41-1 or saw a rise of 1.14%. Year-to-date, Agenus Inc. shares have moved 7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) have changed 43.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +83.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.68% from current levels.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Agenus Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +74.2% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.5%, compared to 12.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.2% and 9.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -52.9%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.15 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $15.6 Million and $34.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.3% for the current quarter and -59% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +44.6%.