Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) saw a rise of 9.85% in last day trading. The stock started trading lower on Tuesday at $8.59. The closing price of the stock on Monday was $8.70.

Adaptimmune is the leading company in treating cancer through cell therapy. A trial of SPEAR T-cell has been conducted by Adaptimmune to target AFP. The drug company last weekend shared findings of Phase-1 of that trial at the virtual International Liver Congress (ILC). Results being positive caused the company’s stock price to get traction on Monday trading.

The company shared 25% success rate in that trial. Four patients were given dose of 5 billion or more cells. Out of those patients one patient had responded completely to the treatment method. The findings also highlighted safety profile of suitable level of safety profile in patients suffering with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

Complete responding of a patient having liver cancer at its advanced stages is encouraging. Also acceptable level of curing tumors in other patients supported the company. All this push us to continue testing ADP-A2AFP, said Elliot Norry, Adaptimmune’s Chief Medical Officer. Encouraging prospective of the therapy is working as driving force. And the company is now putting all of its efforts to develop ADP‑A2AFP for HCC. We have reported the initial findings now. Findings of next phases will also be shared as we continue. Adaptimmune will continue the outcomes and will improve the method if deemed necessary, Norry said.

Head of Liver Unit at Clinica Universidad de Navarra, Spain Dr. Bruno Sangro presented the data from Cohort 3. He also presented expansion plan of ADP-A2AFP Phase 1 trial at ILC.

Adaptimmune’s stock remained floating up and down today. It was leveling previous closing price of $8.70 at last check on Tuesday.