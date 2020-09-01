Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 1,653,691 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.28 Billion, closed the last trade at $95.54 per share which meant it lost -$1.58 on the day or -1.63% during that session. The OLLI stock price is -17.84% off its 52-week high price of $112.58 and 69.82% above the 52-week low of $28.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.55.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) trade information

Despite being -1.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the OLLI stock price touched $112.58 or saw a rise of 15.14%. Year-to-date, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 46.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) have changed -9.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $118.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $85 while the price target rests at a high of $139. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +45.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.03% from current levels.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +86.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.94%, compared to 8.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.1% and 23% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +25.2%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $399.12 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $502.18 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $322.53 Million and $422.43 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.7% for the current quarter and 18.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +4.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.1%.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 112.7% with a share float percentage of 130.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. having a total of 386 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 6.21 Million shares worth more than $606.47 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC held 9.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 6.11 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $596.91 Million and represent 9.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.5% shares in the company for having 4783672 shares of worth $467.13 Million while later fund manager owns 2.74 Million shares of worth $126.86 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.29% of company’s outstanding stock.