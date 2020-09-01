Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 2,870,939 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.26 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 1.19% during that session. The SWBI stock price is -16.98% off its 52-week high price of $21.36 and 77.22% above the 52-week low of $4.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.45.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) trade information

Sporting 1.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 27 when the SWBI stock price touched $20.42- or saw a rise of 10.58%. Year-to-date, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. shares have moved 155.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have changed -0.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.43 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.93% from current levels.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +125.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 156.1%, compared to -20.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1400% and 366.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +20.6%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -435.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.