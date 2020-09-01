The consensus among analysts is that Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.5.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) trade information

Despite being -0.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the RTX stock price touched $63.57- or saw a rise of 4.23%. Year-to-date, Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares have moved -31.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) have changed 7.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $78.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $62 while the price target rests at a high of $101. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +66.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.92% from current levels.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -62.47%, compared to -18.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -77.4% and -61.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.3%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.06 Billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.26 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $19.5 Billion and $19.55 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -22.7% for the current quarter and -16.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -13.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.25%.

RTX Dividends

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 20 and October 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.9 at a share yield of 3.11%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.49%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.73% with a share float percentage of 46.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Raytheon Technologies Corporation having a total of 2333 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 128.69 Million shares worth more than $7.93 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 127.18 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.84 Billion and represent 8.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 25320144 shares of worth $2.39 Billion while later fund manager owns 16.7 Million shares of worth $1.58 Billion as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.09% of company’s outstanding stock.