The consensus among analysts is that XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) trade information

Despite being -2.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the XSPA stock price touched $3.64-3 or saw a rise of 30.77%. Year-to-date, XpresSpa Group, Inc. shares have moved 24.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) have changed -24.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2042.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $54 while the price target rests at a high of $54. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +2042.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2042.86% from current levels.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.53 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.66 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $140Million and $12.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8138.6% for the current quarter and 0.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +55.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +82.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.