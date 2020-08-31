Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 1,542,819 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.73 Million, closed the last trade at $8.15 per share which meant it gained $2.34 on the day or 40.28% during that session. The EDSA stock price is -134.36% off its 52-week high price of $19.1 and 80.61% above the 52-week low of $1.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 446.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.89 Million shares.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) trade information

Sporting 40.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 28 when the EDSA stock price touched $8.50-4 or saw a rise of 4.12%. Year-to-date, Edesa Biotech, Inc. shares have moved 98.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) have changed 54.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 81.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 43.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +96.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 96.32% from current levels.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +58.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +94.8%.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.89% with a share float percentage of 46.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Edesa Biotech, Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse Ag/ with over 10Thousand shares worth more than $49.1 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Credit Suisse Ag/ held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 3.2 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.71 Thousand and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.