Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,737,823 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $913Million, closed the last trade at $16.34 per share which meant it gained $0.73 on the day or 4.68% during that session. The CCH stock price is -4.04% off its 52-week high price of $17 and 39.78% above the 52-week low of $9.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 Million shares.

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) trade information

Sporting 4.68% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 27 when the CCH stock price touched $17.00- or saw a rise of 3.88%. Year-to-date, Collier Creek Holdings shares have moved 58.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) have changed 21.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 425.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 364.06.

Collier Creek Holdings (CCH) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.16% with a share float percentage of 65.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Collier Creek Holdings having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BAMCO Inc. with over 4.3 Million shares worth more than $58.91 Million. As of June 29, 2020, BAMCO Inc. held 9.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 3.48 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.64 Million and represent 7.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Discovery Fund and Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 1150000 shares of worth $15.76 Million while later fund manager owns 1.05 Million shares of worth $14.32 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.