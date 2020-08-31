Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,084,946 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.89 Billion, closed the last trade at $100.31 per share which meant it lost -$5.75 on the day or -5.42% during that session. The BILL stock price is -7.08% off its 52-week high price of $107.41 and 76.46% above the 52-week low of $23.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Despite being -5.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 27 when the BILL stock price touched $107.41 or saw a rise of 6.61%. Year-to-date, Bill.com Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 163.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have changed 17.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $109, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $96 while the price target rests at a high of $120. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.3% from current levels.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -1.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -3.6%.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.17% with a share float percentage of 80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bill.com Holdings, Inc. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 5.86 Million shares worth more than $528.25 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC held 8.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the holding of over 5.56 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $501.21 Million and represent 7.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.64% shares in the company for having 3368005 shares of worth $303.83 Million while later fund manager owns 640.12 Thousand shares of worth $57.75 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.88% of company’s outstanding stock.