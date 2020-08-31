Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has a beta value of 2.66 and has seen 7,743,702 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.86 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -3.66% during that session. The AMRN stock price is -254.89% off its 52-week high price of $26.12 and 46.33% above the 52-week low of $3.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Despite being -3.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 27 when the AMRN stock price touched $7.78-5 or saw a rise of 5.4%. Year-to-date, Amarin Corporation plc shares have moved -65.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have changed 14.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.24.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $155.49 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $177.06 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $110.04 Million and $143.28 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 41.3% for the current quarter and 23.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +83.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 42.3%.