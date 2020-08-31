Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 1,799,043 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.95 Million, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 4.65% during that session. The ADMP stock price is -132.31% off its 52-week high price of $1.51 and 58.46% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) trade information

Sporting 4.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the ADMP stock price touched $0.8888 or saw a rise of 27.03%. Year-to-date, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares have moved -7.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) have changed -41.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +130.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.85% from current levels.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +16.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.82%, compared to 16.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.7% and 12.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +11.7%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.23 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.57 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.37 Million and $5.54 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.2% for the current quarter and 18.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +44.9%.