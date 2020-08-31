Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 5,809,195 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.5 Billion, closed the last trade at $5.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.26% during that session. The SIRI stock price is -25.64% off its 52-week high price of $7.4 and 30.22% above the 52-week low of $4.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Despite being -1.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 28 when the SIRI stock price touched $5.98-1 or saw a rise of 1.34%. Year-to-date, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares have moved -17.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have changed 0.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 159.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.75 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +27.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.35% from current levels.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.93 Billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $2Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.01 Billion and $2.06 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.1% for the current quarter and -2.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -23.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.25%.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 29 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.05 at a share yield of 0.9%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.99% with a share float percentage of 67.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sirius XM Holdings Inc. having a total of 809 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 127.14 Million shares worth more than $746.33 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 2.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 66.76 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $391.91 Million and represent 1.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.13% shares in the company for having 48836760 shares of worth $286.67 Million while later fund manager owns 32.49 Million shares of worth $160.49 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.