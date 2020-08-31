Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,663,949 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $745.66 Million, closed the last trade at $9.51 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 4.97% during that session. The JMIA stock price is -151.31% off its 52-week high price of $23.9 and 77.39% above the 52-week low of $2.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.71.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Sporting 4.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the JMIA stock price touched $11.23- or saw a rise of 15.33%. Year-to-date, Jumia Technologies AG shares have moved 41.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) have changed -6.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.71.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jumia Technologies AG shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +138.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.62%, compared to 4.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.2% and -27.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.5%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $41.29 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $45.57 Million and $44.13 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -9.4% for the current quarter and 4.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +10%.