FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,381,770 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.43 Million, closed the last trade at $4.54 per share which meant it gained $1.24 on the day or 37.58% during that session. The FTSI stock price is -1477.09% off its 52-week high price of $71.6 and 77.75% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 263.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$6.67.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) trade information

Sporting 37.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 28 when the FTSI stock price touched $5.81-2 or saw a rise of 21.86%. Year-to-date, FTS International, Inc. shares have moved -78.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) have changed -28.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 157.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +76.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.13% from current levels.

FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FTS International, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -75.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1507.86%, compared to -44.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -156.5% and -146.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -68%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.3 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $186Million and $142.3 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -85.3% for the current quarter and -77.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -110.2%.