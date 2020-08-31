Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has a beta value of 1.4 and has seen 1,546,232 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.16 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.91 on the day or -4.26% during that session. The SPR stock price is -354.28% off its 52-week high price of $92.81 and 32.99% above the 52-week low of $13.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.01.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Despite being -4.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the SPR stock price touched $21.75- or saw a rise of 5.49%. Year-to-date, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -71.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have changed 5.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $37. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +81.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -41.26% from current levels.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -182.13%, compared to -18.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -173.2% and -167.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -57.6%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $789.04 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $898.97 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.92 Billion and $1.96 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -58.9% for the current quarter and -54.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -9.8%.

SPR Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 29 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.2%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.38% with a share float percentage of 99.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. having a total of 560 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.42 Million shares worth more than $225.42 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Darsana Capital Partners LP, with the holding of over 7Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $167.58 Million and represent 6.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 3040582 shares of worth $72.76 Million while later fund manager owns 2.68 Million shares of worth $64.05 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.