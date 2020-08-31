American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 1,034,562 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $480.79 Million, closed the last trade at $14.82 per share which meant it lost -$1.15 on the day or -7.2% during that session. The AMSWA stock price is -44.94% off its 52-week high price of $21.48 and 38.93% above the 52-week low of $9.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 312.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 203.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) trade information

Despite being -7.2% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 26 when the AMSWA stock price touched $17.69- or saw a rise of 16.22%. Year-to-date, American Software, Inc. shares have moved -0.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) have changed -6.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 756.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +41.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.7% from current levels.

American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -3.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16%.

AMSWA Dividends

American Software, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 27 and August 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.44 at a share yield of 2.76%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.6%.

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.64% with a share float percentage of 109.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Software, Inc. having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 3.64 Million shares worth more than $57.33 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Brown Capital Management, Inc. held 11.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with the holding of over 2.46 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.8 Million and represent 8.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Value Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6% shares in the company for having 1838316 shares of worth $28.97 Million while later fund manager owns 799.39 Thousand shares of worth $12.6 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.