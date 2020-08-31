UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 32,549,820 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.55 Million, closed the last trade at $1.45 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 5.07% during that session. The UTSI stock price is -113.1% off its 52-week high price of $3.09 and 8.97% above the 52-week low of $1.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 65.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 37.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) trade information

Sporting 5.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 31 when the UTSI stock price touched $2.09 or saw a rise of 28.22%. Year-to-date, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. shares have moved -49.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) have changed -5.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that UTStarcom Holdings Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40%, compared to -3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -700% and -160% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -39.2%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $24.65 Million and $13.91 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -59.4% for the current quarter and -28.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -182.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22%.