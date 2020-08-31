Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has a beta value of 0.31 and has seen 1,671,837 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.36 Billion, closed the last trade at $213.64 per share which meant it gained $5.07 on the day or 2.43% during that session. The TDOC stock price is -18.42% off its 52-week high price of $253 and 73.82% above the 52-week low of $55.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Sporting 2.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 27 when the TDOC stock price touched $218.63 or saw a rise of 3.17%. Year-to-date, Teladoc Health, Inc. shares have moved 152.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have changed -10.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $235.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $157 while the price target rests at a high of $282. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.51% from current levels.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teladoc Health, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +67.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.9%, compared to -1.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.3% and -34.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +79.1%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $281.88 Million for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $287.79 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $137.97 Million and $156.49 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 104.3% for the current quarter and 83.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +6.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 119.69% with a share float percentage of 121.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teladoc Health, Inc. having a total of 674 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.92 Million shares worth more than $1.32 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.77 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.29 Billion and represent 8.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 2120988 shares of worth $328.77 Million while later fund manager owns 1.87 Million shares of worth $290.16 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.3% of company’s outstanding stock.