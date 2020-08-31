The consensus among analysts is that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +147.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -57.02% from current levels.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +93% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.45%.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.88% with a share float percentage of 140.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fulgent Genetics, Inc. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Raymond James Trust N.a. with over 788.35 Thousand shares worth more than $12.61 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Raymond James Trust N.a. held 3.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 708.66 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.34 Million and represent 3.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Russell Inv Co-U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.58% shares in the company for having 345289 shares of worth $3.72 Million while later fund manager owns 326.45 Thousand shares of worth $5.54 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.49% of company’s outstanding stock.